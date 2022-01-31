South Africa: Is Opposition to Basic Income Support for Vulnerable Adults Informed By Evidence or Ideology?

analysis

The recent 'leaking' of a President's Economic Advisory Council note arguing against basic income support for millions of South Africans raises many questions about whether this is really a debate about technical constraints or one that is ideological -- with technical considerations largely irrelevant.

For over two decades, pretty much the same thinking has dominated economic policy in South Africa -- with what appears to be a perpetuation of poor economic and social outcomes.

The question is whether these poor outcomes are an accident of fate, or just the result of the repeated application of the same kinds of thinking.

In this respect, it is worth noting that if the Republicans in the US were to impose their dystopic vision on any society from scratch, it would pretty much look like South Africa today.

It would be characterised by structural poverty and deep social divides arising from market failures in the distribution of income and its close relative, the social distribution of risk.

Only the well-off would have any form of social security and the rest, well, that's not the problem of government or the privileged.

So, why is the distribution of risk so important to incomes?

There are many...