Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Generates Over 28 Billion Birr Revenue in Half Year

Addis Ababa — Ethio telecom announced that it has generated over 28 billion birr in revenue from telecom services during the first half of this Ethiopian fiscal year.

The report covers the company's business performance from July 2021 to December 2022.

Briefing journalists on Monday, Ethio Telecom CEO Firehiwot Tamiru said the obtained revenue achieved 84.7 percent of target plan and shows 6.7 percent increment compare to the previous same year.

The achievement is realized through network optimization works to enhance customer experience and satisfaction, she added.

According to her, the total subscribers of the company has reached 60.8 million achieving 100 percent of the subscribers base target and increase of 20 percent from the previous same period.

Mobile voice subscribers reached 58.7 million, data and internet users' 23.8 million, fixed services and fixed broadband subscribers reached 923k and 443k respectively.

This is through offering 23 new and 19 revamped local and international products and services, generating 74.8 million USD from international business and scoring 89.3 percent of the target.

Frehiwot indicated that given the current challenging environment in the country, this achievement can be considered as remarkable.

"In addition to expanding our revenue stream, our company has devised cost optimization strategy and managed to save over 1.2 billion Birr in the six months," she said.