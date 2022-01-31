Namibia: Learner Testing Resumes At All Natis Centres Countrywide

31 January 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The Roads Authority (RA) has confirmed that bookings for learner licence testing will commence on Tuesday, 1 February 2022 at all NaTIS centres countrywide. A statement from the RA informed that applicants will no longer be required to drop their applications in a box at NaTIS centres.

The new booking system requires applicants to submit their application forms, in person, at the counters at relevant NaTIS centres. Thereafter, a test date and time of the next available slot will be provided to the applicant immediately.

Applicants are requested to ensure that they take along a certified copy of their ID and a N$50.00 learner's licence application fee.

Applicants may download the learner's licence application form from the RA website - www.ra.org.na, and are reminded to ensure that they are allocated a slot for the test before leaving the NaTIS premises.

"We, once again, wish to appeal to all our clients to adhere to the set precautionary Covid-19 protocols at all times when visiting our offices. Clients should wear a facemask, and maintain a distance of 1.5 metres from the person in front of them when in the queue," read the statement from RA spokesperson Constance Mwilima.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X