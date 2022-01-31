Namibia: Learner Testing Resumes At All Natis Centres Countrywide

The Roads Authority (RA) has confirmed that bookings for learner licence testing will commence on Tuesday, 1 February 2022 at all NaTIS centres countrywide. A statement from the RA informed that applicants will no longer be required to drop their applications in a box at NaTIS centres.

The new booking system requires applicants to submit their application forms, in person, at the counters at relevant NaTIS centres. Thereafter, a test date and time of the next available slot will be provided to the applicant immediately.

Applicants are requested to ensure that they take along a certified copy of their ID and a N$50.00 learner's licence application fee.

Applicants may download the learner's licence application form from the RA website - www.ra.org.na, and are reminded to ensure that they are allocated a slot for the test before leaving the NaTIS premises.

"We, once again, wish to appeal to all our clients to adhere to the set precautionary Covid-19 protocols at all times when visiting our offices. Clients should wear a facemask, and maintain a distance of 1.5 metres from the person in front of them when in the queue," read the statement from RA spokesperson Constance Mwilima.