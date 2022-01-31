South Africa: Zondo Affidavit - Spooks Aligned With Zuma Enabled State Capture

analysis

How 2011 Special Investigation Unit investigation into rogue Special Operations Unit and Principal Agent Network was torpedoed, leading to estimated R1-billion plunder of the State Security Agency.

An affidavit and annexures to the Zondo Commision of Inquiry by a senior investigator have set out how the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in 2011 said it needed 15 months to "make a noticeable and substantial impact on the National Intelligence Agency's [NIA] ability to prevent and/or detect abuses, misconduct and irregularities in the CSU/PAN programme".

Instead, testified Peter Henry Bishop, the SIU intervention, which would have cost an estimated R15-million, was torpedoed.

This after "NIA management" opted instead to place the damning preliminary investigation under the auspices of then Inspector-General of Intelligence, Faith Radebe. Radebe held the position between 2010 and 2015.

During her tenure, Radebe failed to implement the structural reforms recommended by the 2002 Matthews commission of inquiry appointed by then intelligence minister, Ronnie Kasrils and chaired by former deputy minister of safety and security Joe Matthews.

Writing in 2018 after Radebe's death, Chris Barron in the Sunday Times noted "under her watch, political manipulation of the intelligence services undermined law and order and contributed to State Capture".

