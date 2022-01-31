South Africa: Advisory On Handover of Part 2 of State Capture Commission Report to the Presidency

press release

The Presidency will tomorrow, Tuesday, 1 February 2022, formally receive the second part of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector.

The Presidency will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented to the Director-General in The Presidency, Ms Phindile Baleni by the Secretary of the Commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala.

Acting Chief Justice and Commission Chairperson, Judge Raymond Zondo presented the first part of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings, Pretoria on 4 January 2022. The third and final part of the report is due to be submitted to the President by 28 February 2022.

As required by a ruling of the Gauteng High Court on 28 December 2021 - and in line with the remedial action contained in the Public Protector's report dated October 2016 - the President will submit the full Commission report to Parliament by 30 June 2022 with an indication of his intentions with regards to implementation of the Commission's recommendations.