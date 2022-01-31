South Africa: Never Mind a Wealth Tax, South Africa Needs a Corruption Tax On Companies That Collude in State Capture

analysis

Without private sector collusion, South Africa's numerous corruption scandals would have been near impossible. A corruption tax on private sector companies complicit in corrupt activities should be introduced.

The testimony and first part of the Zondo Commission report, as well as the revelations about VBS and PPE corruption, have unambiguously demonstrated the extent to which private and public entities have feasted off SA's fiscus. The revelations have also thrust open the veil over the extent to which the private sector assisted politicians and public sector employees to design, operationalise, and facilitate large-scale corruption.

Despite the justifiable focus on public sector corruption, it is apparent that without private sector collusion, South Africa's numerous corruption scandals would have been near impossible.

Unfortunately, the release of the Zondo, SIU and other reports tends to elicit the same response from the government, with our somnambulist president pronouncing platitudes and setting up yet another committee to do his job while the hollowed-out prosecuting authorities go after minnows and corrupt officials continue unhindered.

At the same time, private sector enablers and beneficiaries such as McKinsey, Bain, KPMG and others believe that simply repaying the fees they earned while looting and destroying the country's institutions absolves them...