Tanzania: Yanga Coach Hails Mwanza Fans

AFTER stepping into the round of 16 of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), Young Africans Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi applauded the team's fans for the massive support rendered to them in Mwanza.

Yanga cruised to the last eight stage of the contest after a slim 1-0 win against Mbao at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza over the weekend thanks to Fiston Mayele's header midway into the second half.

The goal was his first in the ASFC thereby putting his name on the list of those who have netted in the contest this season and has so far converted eight goals in all competitions for the Jangwani street giants.

Moreover, it was his second goal in separate competitions to head home for his side after doing the same in their previous NBC Premier League match versus Polisi Tanzania at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

The game was tight and could have gone either side as Mbao despite playing in the First League were able to trouble Yanga on several instances during the match but, in the end, they bid farewell to the competition.

"To say the truth, I am very happy with Mwanza fans. They came in big number despite rainfall to give us full support. I thank them all," said Nabi briefly after the match.

On his part, the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli reiterated that their solo target this season is to clinch double trophies; ASFC and the Premier League.

"We have a good squad, experienced technical bench and best fans ever why should we not win the two titles? What we have done today is just a warning to our next opponents," he said.

He however showered praise on Mbao saying they played well and that if they continue to play with such determination in all their upcoming First League fixtures, they will graduate to play in the championship next season.

He also boasted about the ongoing digital registration campaign of their members as a clear testimony that they are the only club in the country to fully embrace transformation.

On his part, Mbao player Paul Maige said it was a balanced game only that their opponents utilised well the opportunity they sourced to score a goal hence winning the match.

"The game was beautiful as you saw and it has been decided on the created chances. To me, the Yanga player who was much better than the rest is Salum Aboubakar 'Sure Boy'. He impressed me a lot with the way he played," he said.

Elsewhere on Saturday, KMC were eliminated after suffering a 6-5 post match penalties defeat from Ruvu Shooting at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam as the normal play elapsed 1-1.

At Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Coastal Union were heavy winners as they crushed out Top Boys 8-1 while the match between Mbuni FC against Lipuli which was set at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha was postponed.