South Africa: Shoots and Leaves for Eats - Growing a Small Herb Garden, for Beginners

30 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Malibongwe Tyilo

Growing your very own herb garden at home is one of the simplest ways to begin growing your own food and testing out your green thumbs, whatever the size of your space. However, there are some ground rules to take into consideration.

Be it for the convenience of having your own fresh herbs, the pleasure of gardening and nurturing plants, or even to teach kids the value of growing your own food, growing a herb garden is one of the easiest ways to get into gardening even with limited space, such as a small outdoor garden patch or perhaps in planters on an apartment balcony, or even a kitchen window sill. To get started, you can choose whether you want to buy a packet of seeds or get plants already in trays at your local nursery and you're good to go. However, there are a few basic ground rules to ensure success.

Choosing which herbs to grow

"Selecting which herbs to grow should depend on what you want to eat," says Ian Weir, a horticulturist with over four decades of experience, and the founder of Essential Amathole, an essential oil farming operation located in the Amathole district of the Eastern...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

