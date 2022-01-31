South Africa: The False Narrative of Joburg's 'Hijacked Buildings' Is Used to Fuel Xenophobic Violence

30 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Malaika Lesego Samora Mahlatsi

Malaika Mahlatsi, commonly known as Malaika Wa Azania, is the bestselling author of Memoirs of a Born Free: Reflections on the Rainbow Nation, and the recently published Corridors of Death: The Struggle to Exist in Historically White Institutions. She is a Geographer/Urban Planner and Research Fellow at the University of Johannesburg's Institute for Pan-African Thought and Conversation. When she is not writing, she listens to Bruce Springsteen with a cup of rooibos tea.

Government officials, not undocumented immigrants, are at the centre of hijacked buildings in South Africa. There is irrefutable evidence that many state-owned properties and tracts of land have been hijacked by a syndicate working with government officials.

Fourteen years after a series of violent xenophobic attacks left 62 people dead and many more injured and displaced, the spectre of xenophobic violence is once again looming over South Africa.

A few weeks ago, a group of locals formed a group called #OperationDudula which has been conducting so-called clean-up operations in Soweto and other parts of Johannesburg. The group claims to be ridding townships of undocumented immigrants, whom it claims are responsible for criminality and "stealing" jobs from South Africans.

The group's modus operandi is to go in numbers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

