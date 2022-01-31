South Africa: Minister Patricia De Lille Awards Bursaries to Pupils Enrolled for Built Environment Courses, 1 Feb

press release

Minister Patricia De Lille to award bursaries from DPWI to pupils enrolled for built environment courses

As part of efforts to bring more skilled professionals into the public sector and specifically the built environment, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) annually awards bursaries to pupils who display excellence and enrol for courses in the built environment for their tertiary education.

The DPWI has a Bursary Programme linked to an overall Skills Pipeline project whereby pupils are encouraged on the school level to consider careers in the built environment.

Another key aim of the DPWI Bursary Programme is to remove financial barriers by providing funding for disadvantaged students to access built environment qualifications. The programme is aimed at increasing the number of built environment professionals from previously disadvantaged groups to represent the demographics of the country and ensure the transformation of the built environment sector. The programme further serves as a feeder to the departmental Internship and Young Professionals Programme and later form a pool of qualified built environment professionals to serve the state in the delivery of infrastructure projects.

The bursary accommodates the following study areas: Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Marine Engineering, Property Studies / Real Estate, Actuarial Science, Quantity Surveying, Construction Project Management, Landscape Architecture, Architecture and Town and Regional Planning.

Bursary recipients are required to enrol for a B-Degree in any of the above mentioned field of study and at a traditional university in the country.

The bursary covers tuition, accommodation, meals, textbooks, project and compulsory study resources and a monthly allowance.

Over the past 8 years, DPWI has awarded bursaries to 401 students since the programme started in 2014, an investment of R52million into the lives of the students and to bring the required skills into the public sector.

This year Minister de Lille will hand over bursaries to 53 bursaries to recently matriculated pupils who have been accepted to study at various universities across the country for built environment degrees. Many of the students have achieved excellent results in the recent matric exams, many of them achieving distinctions in Maths and Physics.

The students have been accepted for courses such as Actuarial Science, Electrical Engineering, Construction Studies, Urban and Regional Planning, Civil Engineering, Quantity Surveying, Mechanical Engineering to be studied at various accredited traditional universities.

Minister de Lille will hand over bursary award certificates to the students at a ceremony where previous bursary beneficiaries will give testimonials on how these bursaries have assisted them to enter and thrive in careers in the built environment. Details of the bursary awards ceremony are as follows.

Date: Tuesday 1 February 2021

Time: 12h00 - 14h30

Location: Saint George's Hotel and Conference Centre, 58 Goede Hoop Ave, Doornkloof, Pretoria,

All media are welcome to attend and are kindly requested to confirm attendance to Zara Nicholson on 079 416 5996.