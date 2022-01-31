Namibia: Nothing Wrong With Speaking Our Home Language - Geingob

President Hage Geingob says the official unveiling of the King Nehale warriors memorial and commemoration of 118 years since the battle of Namutoni is a national event aimed at creating awareness of the history of Ondonga.

The event took place at Namutoni Resort in the Etosha National Park on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Geingob thanked Ondonga King Fillemon Nangolo for inviting various traditional leaders, saying it is a clear demonstration of his commitment to social cohesion and nation building.

Apart from political leaders, different traditional leaders, such as Sam Kambazembi of the Kambazembi royal house, and a representative from the Maharero royal house attended the event.

"There is nothing wrong with belonging to a tribe, ethnic group or race, nothing wrong with speaking our home language," Geingob said.

The president said tribalism and racism are toxic to society.

"We must have our diverse cultures, and attend one another's events to celebrate the history of this kind of occasion, and know what happened," he said.

Geingob said the presence of leaders from different societal spheres confirmed that the nation is taking an important step in honouring and celebrating the past to promote nation building that started at independence in 1990.

"Moreover, we are here to reconcile our history with our new nation in order to ensure continuity for our republic, its processes, its systems, and its institutions, for the benefit of current and future generations," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Geingob urged Namibians to constantly remind themselves that nation building is not an event, but a continuous process.

He said Namibians should be inspired by the deeds of their heroes by upholding a positive outlook through positive action in their communities.

"In fact, the many examples of the sacrifices of our gallant sons and daughters who fought against the genocidal and brutal German regime and later the racist South African apartheid regime should inspire us to do more for our communities and our country.

"The blood of our fallen heroes, which is scattered all over our country . . . should motivate us as citizens to redouble our efforts in the second struggle for economic emancipation," he said.

He said Namibians must renew their determination to fight for the unity and development of the country.

" We, the sons and daughters of the Namibian House, united in our diversity, we must recommit to carry the torch of solidarity and justice for each and every Namibian to enjoy the fruits of our freedom," he said.

In a speech read on his behalf by the minister of environment, forestry and tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, founding president Sam Nujoma said the commemoration of the brave deeds of Nehale lya Mpingana will teach the nation the virtues of patriotism, bravery and loyalty as espoused by Nehale's soldiers buried at Namutoni.