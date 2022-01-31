Namibia: Namcor Unmoved By Legal Threats Over Staff Vaccinations

National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) managing director Immanuel Mulunga said the company will not back down on calls to have all employees vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing.

This is despite being slapped with a cautionary statement by six employees who have sought legal advice to challenge the directive.

Karina Indongo, Utaara Hoveka, Elia Tapalo, Maritza Swartz, Milly Awaras and Raili Junias are represented by Metcalfe Beukes Attorneys.

Mulunga said Namcor is not intimidated by the letter, nor will the company consider reversing its position on the matter.

"We have indeed received the letter. We have referred it to our legal representatives, who Metcalfe should be dealing with. All our executives including the MD have been vaccinated," Mulunga said.

He added that most unvaccinated members of staff have opted to present a weekly negative PCR test, as directed.

"Apart from a few who foolishly decided to neither vaccinate nor present weekly PCR tests and still persist to be at the office, putting the 82% of vaccinated people at risk, who by the way also have constitutional rights," Mulunga said.

The employees' attorneys are threatening to drag Namcor to court, should their clients be subject to any disciplinary hearing or action for their refusal to be vaccinated. The group has since approached the Office of the Labour Commissioner to seek recourse.

In a cautionary statement dated 28 January, Metcalfe Beukes argues that Namcor's directive for all employees to be vaccinated or be subjected to regular PCR testing is a violation of human rights and also fails to take into cognisance the potential health challenges their clients will be subjected to if vaccinated against their will.

"You have publicly stated that you fear nobody in this idiotic apartheid conduct and forced vaccination of employees. Nobody wishes to inspire any fear in you beyond insistence on the preservation of the Constitutional rights of all employees to choose whether they wish to be vaccinated," Metcalfe Beukes said in defence of their clients.

"It is further shocking that your fascist vaccination policy pertains to employees only and that senior management are exempted from your apartheid regime pertaining to Covid-19 vaccination," Metcalfe Beukes continued.

The attorneys are also asking Mulunga to publicly provide his vaccination status.

"It further demonstrates the stupidity of your health apartheid policy, which you have boastingly implemented because even vaccinated employees can and will contract Covid-19."

Metcalfe Beukes argued that the directive is meant to impress shareholders (the government) of Namcor but is not backed by scientific evidence or research.

"Clients are more than willing to undergo weekly PCR tests at the expense of Namcor, if all employees are subjected to such. This will ensure the safety of all employees and provide equal justice and the same policy for all employees," Metcalfe Beukes said.