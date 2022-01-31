Malawi: Kalindo Vows to Press On With Anti-Government Protests Despite Facing Multiple Arrests

Anti-government protests lead organiser, Bon Kalindo says court cases hanging over his head will not deter him from holding more demonstrations.

Kalindo said this on Monday soon after Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Msekandiana granted bail to Kalindo in Lilongwe following his arrest last week on allegations that he tampered with Escom meters.

Among the bail conditions, Kalindo has been ordered to pay cash bond of K100 000, two non cash sureties of K500 000, surrender his travel documents and report to nearest police station every fortnight.

Msekandiana has also released on bail Kalindo's co-accused, electrician, Symon Majamanda who has been asked to pay a cash bond of K20, 000 and two non-cash sureties worth K250,000.

He is also ordered to be reporting to Central West Police once every fortnight and surrender his travel documents.

Kalindo pleaded not guilty to allegations that he illegally connected electricity to his rented house in Area 25 in Lilongwe.

The Senior Resident Magistrate court in Lilongwe has since adjourned the case to 31 March, 2022.

Kalindo said the arrest was the government ploy to silence him over his protests

"I will not relent from fighting for people's rights even when I get arrested time and again," he said.

He says his grouping will restrategise on next moves concerning a vigil that they plan to hold at Chingeni tollgate soon.

His release on bail Monday means that Kalindo has now been served with a total of three court bails.