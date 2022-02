Northern businessman Sindano Hango's sentencing for rape has been postponed to Tuesday after his lawyer Kadhila Amoomo failed to make it to court on Monday morning.

Hango was due to be sentenced in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court this morning.

Magistrate Leopoldt Hangalo said Amoomo could not make it to court as he was not feeling well.

Hango was convicted last year of raping his cousin in 2014.