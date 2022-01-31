Namibia: Witness Rubbishes Fishrot Consultancy Claims

One of the state's witnesses in the Fishrot fraud and corruption case has told the Anti-Corruption Commission that no consultancy services were provided by entities paid millions of dollars by companies that bought fishing quotas from a subsidiary of the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor).

The entity, Gwanyemba Investment Trust of former Fishcor chief executive Mike Nghipunya, did not provide consultancy services to the fishing company group NovaNam from 2017 to 2019, a NovaNam manager, Jose Ramon Canosa, has stated in an affidavit recorded by the ACC in December 2020.

Two other entities - the close corporation Wanakadu Investment CC of Windhoek City Police officer Phillipus Mwapopi, and Fine Seafood Investment Trust of Otjozondjupa Regional Council official Otneel Shuudifonya - also did not provide services to NovaNam, although they invoiced the company for maintenance fees, management fees and fishing vessel repairs, Canosa added in his sworn statement.

The statement became part of the evidence in the bail hearing of six of the men charged in the Fishrot fishing quotas fraud and corruption case on Friday.

Earlier during the bail hearing before judge Shafimana Ueitele in the Windhoek High Court, Nghipunya, Mwapopi and Shuudifonya all said they provided consultancy services to companies that had fishing quota usage agreements with Fishcor.

Two companies in the NovaNam group - Deep Ocean Processors and Skeleton Coast Trawling - paid a total amount of N$15,2 million to Nghipunya's Gwanyemba Investment Trust from May 2018 to November 2019.

From January to December 2017, Deep Ocean Processors also paid N$4,75 million - on invoices described as being for consulting fees - to Mwapopi's Wanakadu Investment CC.

Skeleton Coast Trawling is recorded as having paid N$2,9 million for "consultancy services" to the close corporation Fine Seafood of Shuudifonya in November 2019.

Testifying on Friday, ACC investigator Andreas Kanyangela informed the court that Canosa recounted in his affidavit that some time after Nghipunya and NovaNam had agreed that the Fishcor subsidiary Seaflower Whitefish Corporation would sell quotas allocated to it to NovaNam, Nghipunya told him he wanted a change in the way payments were made for the use of the quotas.

According to Canosa, Nghipunya said the change was that Seaflower would issue one invoice to NovaNam and another entity would issue a second invoice, with the combined amount on the invoices which would be the same as the quota price that had been agreed previously.

"These second invoices included invoices I received as issued from Wanakadu Investment CC, Gwanyemba Investment Trust and Fine Seafood Investment Trust," Canosa stated.

He added: "Nghipunya referred to the payments to the third-party entities as 'management fees', 'facilitation fees' and 'consultation fees'. We did not discuss the rendering of any specific services by the third-party entities to NovaNam."

Canosa declared further: "The third-party entities did not render any services to NovaNam, as described in the invoices as maintenance fees, management fees or vessel repairs and maintenance. My understanding was that payment to the third-party entities was part of the negotiated cost of the quota and for Nghipunya to facilitate getting the quota for NovaNam. For that NovaNam paid a consultation fee."

He also said Nghipunya contacted him around November 2019 about an agreement which he wanted NovaNam to sign for consultancy services which he provided to the company.

Canosa related that Nghipunya "told me that the agreement would offer him and NovaNam a form of 'safety'".

However, Nghipunya's Gwanyemba Investment Trust did not render consultancy services to NovaNam as described in the agreement which Nghipunya wanted to get signed, Canosa stated.

"These functions NovaNam performs and manages itself," he said.

The bail hearing is due to continue today.