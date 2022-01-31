Kenya: Private Hospitals to Continue Offering Services to NHIF Patients After Pact With Moh

Nairobi — Private hospitals will continue offering services to National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card holders following a deal reached with the Ministry of health.

According to the Fund's board chairman Lewis Nguyai, this follows consultations that extended the contracts' deadline to March 31.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stated that after this, new contracts which will be implemented from July 1, 2022, will be signed.

He further confirmed that the old contracts will remain effective for the next five months.

He also pointed out that during this period, contentious issues will be ironed out.

Kenya Association of Private Hospitals Chairman Abdi Mohammed had stated that the current terms of engagement do not favor hospitals and thus the need for them to boycott the fund.

Developing story... .