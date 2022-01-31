Tanzania: How 1.3tri/ - Spurs Growth

THE government in the previous two months spent around 1.3tri/- in salaries' payments, executing development projects and partly servicing its internal debts, the fact that has enhanced money circulation and spur economy.

Making the revelation on Sunday Chief Government Spokesperson, Mr Gerson Msigwa, in his monthly briefing during a press conference held in the Coast Region further said: "In the period between December 2021 and January this year, the government disbursed a sum of 1.275tri/- for the smooth operation of the above."

He pointed out that a total of 29.6bn/- was paid as arrears to public servants in December 2021 and 30.2bn/- January this year.

Similarly, between the corresponding periods the government paid contractors a sum of 86.1bn/- for the implementation of various ongoing development projects in the country.

He, however, noted that in further boosting the operations of the national flag carrier, five new aircrafts were ordered and in December last year, some 80.8bn/- was paid for their assembly.

Besides, the government has disbursed 74bn/- to the Higher Education Student Loan Board (HESLB) which will be dished out to students as loans to cover for their fees and related expenses.

As for the fee free education, he pointed out that some 26bn/- has been distributed to facilitate the fee free education policy in the country that sees no pupil of school going age remaining at home for lack of tuition fee.

"Under the rural water fund, in December 2021 and January this year the government spent 15.7bn/- and 17.4bn/- respectively to execute water projects in the rural areas and to ensure people get access to the precious liquid in their areas," further said Mr Msigwa.

Elaborating, he said a total of 74bn/- (in December 2021) and 33bn/- (for January, this year) was disbursed by the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI) for the construction of road projects in the rural areas, adding that the work is ongoing.

His list included projects being undertaken under the Rural Energy Agency (REA) that attracted unfounded claims that they would stop because the government had no money, saying during the two months, a sum of 35.5bn/- and 19.5bn/- were respectively released for them.

Mr Msigwa further said a total of 265.7bn/- was released for Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) implementation and another 128.4bn/- for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) execution during the periods under review.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, he applauded the public for meeting their financial obligations, a move which enabled the government to smoothly collect taxes and direct it in the implementation of the various development projects.

In a related development, he extoled the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) for the attainment of the 2.51tri/- historic tax collection in December last year, estimated as 109 per cent of the target that was set at 2.29tri/- despite the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, through TAMISEMI revenues collected in the various councils between July-December 2021 totalled 460.1bn/- out of the anticipated 863.9bn/- in the entire financial year.

"In just half of the financial year the collection has surpassed the target standing at 107 per cent despite the increasing target from 814.96bn/- in the year 2020/21," he added.