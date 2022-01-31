South Africa/Zambia: Sasol Banyana Banyana to Begin Their 2022 Program Against Zambia in Friendly Match

This match will take place on 12 Febuary 2022 in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.
The international friendly is part of Banyana Banyana's preparations for their last round of African Women's Cup of Nations qualifers against Algeria.
The Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana will host Algeria at home on 18 February 2022 at a venue yet to be confirmed before travelling to North Africa for the return leg scheduled for 23 Febuary 2022.
Head Coach Desiree Ellis has selected a squad of 25 players that will play Zambia. She will then replace 10 local players with 10 international players ahead of the Algeria crucial encounter.
"We have deceided to call up local players for the first round of camp to ensure that our database continues to grow and that any newly seleceted players find their rhythm now. This is to give new players the know how in case they are needed in subsequent matches," said Ellis.
"We have also included, in this coming camp, international Hilda Magaia. She is still in the country as she has not yet returned to her Swedish club, Moron BK. Also called up is Bongeka Gamede from the University of the Westsern Cape, but might not make it as she is struggling with a niggling injury," added Ellis.
The squad will fly back to South Africa after the Zambian international encounter to start preparations for the Algeria game.
Ellis said she was confident Sasol Banyana Banyana will build on the momentum they have had in the past few years in which they dominated the COSAFA Region and recently won the Aisha Buhari Cup in impressive fashion in Nigeria.
In the last AWCON in 2018 in Ghana, Banyana Banyana lost to Super Falcons on penalties in the final after going the whole tournament unbeaten
NAME AND SURNAME CLUB PROVINCE
Andile DLAMINI GK Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG
Kaylin SWART GK JVW FC GAUTENG
Regirl NGOBENI GK University of Western Cape WESTERN CAPE
Karabo MOHALE GK University of Johannesburg GAUTENG
Antonia MAPONYA DF University of Western Cape WESTERN CAPE
Koketso TLAILANE DF Tshwane University of Technology GAUTENG
Karabo MAKHURUBETSHI DF Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG
Janine VAN WYK DF JVW FC GAUTENG
Tiisetso MAKHUBELA DF Tshwane University of Technology GAUTENG
Bambanani MBANE DF Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG
Asanda HADEBE DF Sunflower FC KWA ZULU NATAL
Bongeka GAMEDE DF University of Western Cape WESTERN CAPE
Gabriela SALGADO MF JVW FC GAUTENG
Noxolo CESANE MF University of Western Cape WESTERN CAPE
Thalea SMIDT MF Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG
Mamello MAKHABANE MF JVW FC GAUTENG
Robyn MOODALY MF JVW FC GAUTENG
Sibulele HOLWENI MF University of Western Cape WESTERN CAPE
Oratile MOKWENA MF Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG
Lelona DAWETI FW Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG
Hildah MAGAIA FW Moron BK Skelleftea SWEDEN
Melinda KGADIETE FW Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG
Wendy SHONGWE FW University of Pretoria GAUTENG
Nthabiseng MAJIYA FW Richmond Ladies NORTHERN CAPE
Rhoda MULAUDZI FW Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG