South Africa/Zambia: Sasol Banyana Banyana to Begin Their 2022 Program Against Zambia in Friendly Match

This match will take place on 12 Febuary 2022 in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.

The international friendly is part of Banyana Banyana's preparations for their last round of African Women's Cup of Nations qualifers against Algeria.

The Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana will host Algeria at home on 18 February 2022 at a venue yet to be confirmed before travelling to North Africa for the return leg scheduled for 23 Febuary 2022.

Head Coach Desiree Ellis has selected a squad of 25 players that will play Zambia. She will then replace 10 local players with 10 international players ahead of the Algeria crucial encounter.

"We have deceided to call up local players for the first round of camp to ensure that our database continues to grow and that any newly seleceted players find their rhythm now. This is to give new players the know how in case they are needed in subsequent matches," said Ellis.

"We have also included, in this coming camp, international Hilda Magaia. She is still in the country as she has not yet returned to her Swedish club, Moron BK. Also called up is Bongeka Gamede from the University of the Westsern Cape, but might not make it as she is struggling with a niggling injury," added Ellis.

The squad will fly back to South Africa after the Zambian international encounter to start preparations for the Algeria game.

Ellis said she was confident Sasol Banyana Banyana will build on the momentum they have had in the past few years in which they dominated the COSAFA Region and recently won the Aisha Buhari Cup in impressive fashion in Nigeria.

In the last AWCON in 2018 in Ghana, Banyana Banyana lost to Super Falcons on penalties in the final after going the whole tournament unbeaten

NAME AND SURNAME CLUB PROVINCE

Andile DLAMINI GK Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG

Kaylin SWART GK JVW FC GAUTENG

Regirl NGOBENI GK University of Western Cape WESTERN CAPE

Karabo MOHALE GK University of Johannesburg GAUTENG

Antonia MAPONYA DF University of Western Cape WESTERN CAPE

Koketso TLAILANE DF Tshwane University of Technology GAUTENG

Karabo MAKHURUBETSHI DF Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG

Janine VAN WYK DF JVW FC GAUTENG

Tiisetso MAKHUBELA DF Tshwane University of Technology GAUTENG

Bambanani MBANE DF Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Soccer Zambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Asanda HADEBE DF Sunflower FC KWA ZULU NATAL

Bongeka GAMEDE DF University of Western Cape WESTERN CAPE

Gabriela SALGADO MF JVW FC GAUTENG

Noxolo CESANE MF University of Western Cape WESTERN CAPE

Thalea SMIDT MF Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG

Mamello MAKHABANE MF JVW FC GAUTENG

Robyn MOODALY MF JVW FC GAUTENG

Sibulele HOLWENI MF University of Western Cape WESTERN CAPE

Oratile MOKWENA MF Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG

Lelona DAWETI FW Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG

Hildah MAGAIA FW Moron BK Skelleftea SWEDEN

Melinda KGADIETE FW Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG

Wendy SHONGWE FW University of Pretoria GAUTENG

Nthabiseng MAJIYA FW Richmond Ladies NORTHERN CAPE

Rhoda MULAUDZI FW Mamelodi Sundowns FC GAUTENG