Namibia: Xtrazz Sets Omaruru Ablaze

A group of talented young singers and performers from Omaruru, called Xtrazz, is setting the town on fire with their talent.

The three-man band, consisting of Herold Hiiko (Bux), Nfwile Abel (Cyrus), and Padja Ndilula (Simzza), has just released two brand new songs, 'Ostory Yoye' ('Your Story'), and 'Atudulu' ('We Can'), both complemented by music videos.

Both songs were produced by Andrew On the Beat, and the videos were shot by videographer Olavi Nyau at Omaruru.

The songs feature young fellow musician Bok D.

The video for 'Ostory Yoye' is already available on YouTube, while the video for 'Atudulu' is set to drop next month.

"This year we are planning to drop more singles and visuals before we release our first album, with the content of the album to follow later," says Bux.

Xtrazz started making music in 2010, but started performing at school already, with inspiration drawn from musicians such as Jackson Kaujeua, Awilo Longomba, Mandoza, and Lucky Dube.

Bux says Cyrus and Simzza met for the first time in 2009 and decided to launch Xtrazz.

Later that year Bux joined the group after the crew he was part of previously dissolved.

"Since then the group has been performing on every stage around Omaruru and nearby towns," he says.

They say energetic and entertaining is what many fans call them and that is what Xtrazz aims for.

Their house beats, Afro-pop jams and Nigerian-flavoured mixes will get the feet itching.