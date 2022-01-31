South Africa: UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping to Resume Duties

31 January 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner Teboho Maruping, who has been on suspension for over a year, will be resuming his duties on 1 February 2022 following the conclusion of disciplinary processes.

Maruping was suspended in 2020 after a report by the Auditor-General (AG) found irregularities with the payment of COVID-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (COVID-19 TERS).

"After lengthy investigations by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Mr Maruping was found not to have benefitted from COVID-19 TERS either through corrupt or fraudulent means," said the Department of Employment and Labour's Director-General, Thobile Lamati.

The Director-General expressed relief at Maruping's reinstatement, however, said a disciplinary hearing found Maruping guilty in relation to the irregular appointment of media houses to market COVID-19 TERS and consequence management has been meted out to him in this regard.

"While an acting commissioner has been appointed to lead the Unemployment Insurance Fund, resolving the matter will provide certainty to the fund and its stakeholders," Lamati said.

Lamati said when the AG and SIU conducted their investigations into the COVID-19 TERS Relief Scheme and produced reports; the department implemented their recommendations to the latter.

"The return of Mr Maruping will also bring much-needed leadership stability to the UIF and inspire confidence to staff and stakeholders. I would like to thank Advocate Mzie Yawa, Ms Marsha Bronkhorst and Mr Teboho Thejane for acting as UIF Commissioners and for steering the ship in the midst of implementing COVID-19 TERS," he said.

