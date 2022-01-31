Namibia: 'We Can't Breathe'

The Black Business Leadership Network of Namibia (BBLNN) has urged the Ministry of Finance to direct the state-owned Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) to halt all legal processes aimed at liquidating and repossessing the properties and assets of black-owned businesses.

They also want the blacklisting of black-owned businesses removed.

These demands were among various made by BBLNN in a letter to the Office of the Prime Minister, the Bank of Namibia (BoN), the Ministry of Finance and the DBN.

The letter was handed over to the central bank's deputy director for corporate communications, Kazembire Zemburuka.

The BBLNN in the letter claims the DBN is disadvantaging black-owned businesses.

The DBN also stands accused of "derailing and sabotaging national plans, goals, objectives and targets of the government and the country in addressing socio-economic challenges" and "disarming and paralysing previously disadvantaged Namibian entrepreneurs".

'STATE OF EMERGENCY'

According to the black business owners, the Namibian economy has reached a state of emergency, "and the sooner all Namibians admit that, the sooner it can be remedied".

The letter says the reason for the network's demonstration was the 2015 recession, which negatively affected small and medium enterprises, which are predominantly owned by black people.

It says many businesses fully recovered from this, until Covid-19 struck.

These businesses are now being dealt blows by Namibian banks, the recession, and the pandemic, the letter states.

"The banks, especially the DBN, and the line ministries of finance, public enterprises and the Bank of Namibia, have failed in foreseeing and forecasting the oncoming and potential destructive financial and economic 'hurricane' so as to take the necessary precautionary measures to restrategise and replan our economy and protect businesses. Someone has been sleeping on their job," it says.

Some enterprises, which are DBN loanholders, have left well-paid jobs to heed the call of becoming entrepreneurs, the network says.

"They gave up all they have worked hard for over the years as collateral. When their businesses are not performing, they walk out like paupers because the state bank took everything back."

The BBLNN says some entrepreneurs have to date already repaid between 75% and 85% of their debts or loans to the DBN.

"However, the DBN is not lenient, nor considerate when they are approached with alternatives and repayment suggestions. Instead, they rather focus on repossessing, summonsing and notices of execution, and harassment by law firms, messengers of the court and liquidators."

The chairperson of the BBLNN, Eliphas Simon, on Friday at a demonstration held by the movement in Windhoek said disadvantaged businesses need government bailouts.

The demonstration demanded the protection of previously disadvantaged businesses from the Bank of Namibia and the Office of the Prime Minister.

The BBLNN handed their letter over to the DBN.

Simon said if the government can spend N$1 billion on Covid-19, this year's census and state funerals, surely it can make N$1 billion available to keep black businesses open.

'BOYCOTT BANK WINDHOEK'

"It is the duty of the government to keep businesses open and create an enabling environment that supports businesses like us," he said.

The network has been engaging banks, the Ministry of Finance, and the government since 2019 to bail out black businesses, he said.

Simon urged every Namibian business owner in solidarity with the late businessman John Endjala to withdraw their business accounts from Bank Windhoek.

This follows notices published in a local newspaper regarding the sale in execution of the late businessman's properties in two suburbs in the capital by Bank Windhoek.

Endjala passed away about a week ago.

Bank Windhoek Bank Windhoek's executive office of marketing and cooperate communication services, Jacquiline Pack yesterday said: "Bank Windhoek Limited acknowledges the sensitivity of the matter at hand. The Banking Institutions Act prohibits engagement on any client matter due to the provision of client confidentiality."

Simon said the BoN has the mandate to stop the repossession of black enterprises.

He accused the bank of contributing to 42% of unemployment in the country.

BoN spokesperson Kazembire Zemburuka yesterday said: "... the central bank swiftly responded to the Covid-19 pandemic to lower interest rates to historical levels during the past 19 months."

He further said: "The central bank has acted with a sense of purpose and provided additional relief, allowing commercial banks to extend payment holidays and lending to critical sectors of the economy.

"We are fully aware that Covid-19, preceded by an economic contraction since 2016, is a supply-and-demand challenge that no single authority can claim to solve. For this reason, the challenges experienced by our enterprises are universal, requiring multifaceted approaches."

The BBLNN said business rescue mechanisms and programmes should be put in place to help businesses survive and deal with crises and situations that are of an external nature and were not caused by their own making.

The BBLNN also claimed that the N$500 million relief package the BoN extended through the DBN to assist businesses in trouble "never reached us".

"We have it on good authority that the N$500 million relief package from BoN was 95% accessed by the white community who could provide collateral. The legacies, and dignities of the mostly black, previously disadvantaged Namibian entrepreneurs is at stake, so is the behaviour of these banks, including the DBN dismantling the middle class. We are slowly returning the country to the oppressors," the letter said.

The Ministry of Finance yesterday said it could not comment at this stage.

DBN spokesperson Jerome Mutumba yesterday said: "The bank is studying the petition, and thereafter it will respond to the petitioners via their representatives."

The Namibian reported last year that the DBN allegedly failed to institute strong action against businessman Onesmus 'Tona' Amadhila despite him being in arrears on loans worth N$180 million.

Amadhila is married to prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

At the time, DBN chief executive officer Martin Inkumbi tried to pour cold water on the allegations of special treatment, saying the bank has been lenient with a number of its debtors.