Namibia: New Land Tribunal Sworn in

The minister of agriculture, water and land reform, Calle Schlettwein, today officiated at the inauguration of new members of the land tribunal, who will be tasked with the administration and adjudication of land disputes and related matters in the country.

The new tribunal is led by retired judge Alfred Siboleka as chairperson. He will be deputised by Laurence Kavendjii.

Other members include former NamWater chief executive officer Vaino Shivute, lawyer Anne Shilengudwa and Dagmar Honsbein.

Schlettwein said the tribunal was established to ensure transparency in the administration of land matters, especially issues related to land reform and the resettlement programme.

Schlettwein said the new tribunal is inclusive and has competent members who will administer land matters in the country.