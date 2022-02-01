Egyptian Social Commerce Startup Brimore Raises $25m Led By IFC and Endure Capital

The Egyptian social e-commerce market will be worth over $14.8 billion by 2024. The opportunity in the market can be attributed to the growth in online social sellers in the country, over 1.25 million them, helping little-known brands sell and distribute their goods via different networks.

Brimore-a market leader in the country and, to an extent, Africa-off the back of witnessing impressive growth in the last three years, has raised $25 million in a Series A round. The company was founded by Mohamed Abdulaziz and Ahmed Sheikha in 2017.