Egyptian Social Commerce Startup Brimore Raises $25m Led By IFC and Endure Capital

31 January 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

The Egyptian social e-commerce market will be worth over $14.8 billion by 2024. The opportunity in the market can be attributed to the growth in online social sellers in the country, over 1.25 million them, helping little-known brands sell and distribute their goods via different networks.

Brimore-a market leader in the country and, to an extent, Africa-off the back of witnessing impressive growth in the last three years, has raised $25 million in a Series A round. The company was founded by Mohamed Abdulaziz and Ahmed Sheikha in 2017.

