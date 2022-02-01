Nigeria: 2 Die in Kano Canoe Mishap in Kano

Two people have drowned in a Kano river after the canoe conveying them from Zangon Durgu to Kanya Village in Rimin Gado local government area of Kano State yesterday capsized.

Confirming the incident, the public relations officer (PRO) of the State Fire Service (SFS) Saminu Yusif said two were rescued alive while another two lost their lives on the spot.

He said the fire fighters acted promptly after they received a distressed call from one Barrister Munir Dahiru who reported the incident to them in order for them to come down to the scene and rescue the victims.

Yusif said, "We immediately directed our men to the scene of incident and arrived at the river bank at exactly 12:30pm where they found that, it was the Canoe ferrying the victims from Zangon Durgu to Kanya village which later capsized leading to the demise of the innocent souls.

The PRO said four people were involved in the Water mishap and two victims were also successfully rescued alive by officials of the state fire service Yusif gave the names of the victims who lost their lives as Sani Shitu, 25, and Jabir Sabiu, 30.

Those who were rescued unconscious are Sha'aban Bala 35 years old and Rabiu Bashari, 30 years old

He said both the rescued victims and the corpses of the deceased were later handed over to Shafi'u Abdullahi Gulu, the vice chairman of Rimin Gado council to connect with their relations for the next line of action.

Yusif advised all the people using local Canoes as their means of transportation to be extra vigilant especially of the capacity of every Canoe and how safe to travel in it.