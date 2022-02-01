Nigeria: Police Neutralises 23 Bandits, Arrest Gun Runner, 37 Others in Sokoto

The Nigeria Police Sokoto State command has neutralised 23 bandits and arrested 37 others who have been terrorizing Rabah, Illela and Goronyo local government areas of Sokoto state.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters , Sokoto yesterday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of operations, Zaki Ahmed, said the special force of the police identified the camps of the bandits linked to the notorious gang leader Bello Turji and raided it at the three local governments of the state.

He further disclosed that one Musa Mohammed Kamarawa age 33 years from Isa local government is the one responsible for the procurement of arms and ammunition for the bandits in the area.

DIG Ahmed further explained in the course of the operation the police recovered 32 AK-47 riffles, 2RPG, 1Rocket launcher, 1,412 rounds of 7.62mm live Ammunition, 1,200 rounds of AA live Ammunition, four locally made pistol , one barreta pistol, three pairs Army camouflage uniforms, four operational vehicles, 10 cartons of pentazocine B.P 30 injection, one solar panel charger, One solar charger control, one lar rifle, one G 3 rifle , 33 live cartridges , one AK-47 magazines, some assorted charms , 16 techno handsets , two bow and arrow and cutlasses.

Ahmed urged the general public to provide police with intelligent information to enable them get rid of criminals.

He said the suspects would soon be charged to court when the police conclude it investigation.

When interviewed Musa Mohammed, who used to procure guns for the bandits confessed saying he has procured gun truck from Libya at the cost of N28 million for the bandits.

He added that he has sent his brother to Libya to deliver the gun truck via Niger Republic to Sokoto State.

He stated that he do meet bandits in the bush to discuss because of his position as an aide to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state.

He further stated that this is not the first time he is into this business that he has been procuring arms and Ammunition for the bandits.