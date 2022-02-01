Nigeria: Mass Exodus From Niger Villages As Terrorists Continue Attack

There is a mass exodus of villagers from Galadima Kogo and neighboring villages following continued raid carried out by terrorists in the Shiroro local government of Niger state.

But Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has disclosed that not less than seven out of the 25 local governments in the state are frequently under attack by bandits and terrorists.

The state government also blamed the latest attacks in Galadima Kogo and neighboring villages on the inability of people in Galape and Kudodo communities to share intelligence with the "security operatives on the ground."

The raids which started on Saturday, continued till the early hours of Monday, leaving several people dead, houses and bans burnt and many cattle rustled.

The security post in Galadima kogo the most affected community was razed.

Several villagers have been migrating since Sunday afternoon to safer places with some settling in Sarkin- Pawa, Kuta and Zumba towns.

The villagers were moving with their children and little household items that would not impede their escape.

However, the exodus was said to be hampered by lack of vehicles because it was learnt that commercial vehicles have now abandoned the routes for fear of attack.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Niger State, Mr. Emmanuel Umar confirmed the development.

He, however, said the state government would embark on air and land bombardments to dislodge the terrorists from the areas they are presently occupying.

He also confirmed the death of eight security operatives who he said were ambushed and killed by the bandits, adding that undisclosed number of men of the Civilian Joint Task Force were also affected.

This is even as the number of out-of-school children in the state has reached over 298 962 the highest in the north-central geo-political zone of the country.

The governor spoke during the flag-off of the North Central Geo-political zone campaign against Out-of-school children in Minna, yesterday.

The Commissioner for Education Hajia Hanatu Jibrin Salihu gave the figure of the out-of-school children in the state at the forum, pointed out that before 2015, the figure was 513, 963 children, saying because of several interventions, the figure had dropped to 298, 292 children.

Bello said there was a nexus between the number of out-of- school children and insecurity that had plagued the seven local governments in the state saying: "When we talk about out of School Children, the question begging for answer is: Why are there so many out-of-School children? Obviously, our size and current security situation plays a major role.

Bello admitted that part of the security challenges confronting the north was due to the large number of out-of-school children who are now constituting a menace to the society.

"Most of the children of the Fulani herders do not attend school therefore they become vulnerable for people to recruit into banditry, invariably there is a nexus between school dropout and security challenge," he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the federal government and other development partners to redouble efforts at making education accessible to more Nigerian children.

"Education is not cheap, but it is an investment we must do if we are to secure the future of our children and Nation," he added.

In an address, the Minister of State, Education, Mr. Chukwemeka Nwajiuba, said the federal government was worried about the staggering number of out-of-school children in the country and the danger it poses to the future of the nation.

Nwajiuba, therefore called on all stakeholders to join hands with government to stamp out the trend, urging Niger state to sustain the momentum in its school enrolment programme in the 25 local government areas.

"No nation can make meaningful progress with a large percentage of its children out of school, it is not just a social phenomenon, but an economic characteristic," he said.

However, though the government had condemned the attack describing it as, "regrettable and unfortunate" it however claimed the incident "would have been unsuccessful if villagers from Galape and Kudodo in Allawa community had alerted the security agencies when they noticed movements of the terrorists towards the town."

The government therefore urged, "villagers in the affected communities to endeavor to provide credible information to the Joint Security Taskforce stationed in the area" adding that, "security agencies cannot perform effectively and efficiently without getting appropriate support and intelligence from the people."

The government's reaction was contained in a statement credited to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje and made available to newsmen in Minna.

The governor however called for calm and urged the fleeing communities in Galadiman- Kogo and Kuchi in Shiroro and Munya local governments, "to await swift and immediate response from the Joint Security Taskforce," stressing that, "their earlier withdrawal was tactical in order to restrategise."

Bello disclosed that the state government had already secured the order and clearance of President Muhammadu Buhari to carry out intensive military operations in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local governments axis. He assured that ground and airstrikes would continue to comb the areas so as to flush out those miscreants.

"We have really run out of patience with the terrorists and we will use every means possible to bring an end to this incessant bloody attacks on innocent people. We will do everything to stop the killings and return normalcy to the affected communities," he added.

The governor then prayed for the repose of the souls of the Joint Security Taskforce members and villagers who lost their lives during the attack and directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to urgently provide succour to the injured and displaced.

Several houses, vehicles and bans were burnt and a large number of cattle rustled.