Rwanda: Heroism a Prerequisite for Rwanda's Steady Progress, Sheikh Harelimana

Rwanda will on February 1, mark Heroes Day, a day on which the country pays tribute to Rwandans who lived at different times and did extraordinary feats in service of the nation, with some paying the ultimate price in the process.

Ahead of the celebrations, The New Times' Emmanuel Ntirenganya spoke to seasoned politician Sheikh Abdul Karim Harelimana about what heroism means to the country and its people.

Harelimana is currently a member of Rwanda Elders Advisory Forum, a legal entity established in 2013 with a mission of advising the Government on national topical issues, national political orientation, and challenges pertaining to good governance, justice, economy, and social welfare.

Prior to that position, he served the country in various capacities including in cabinet, as a Member of Parliament, and a special advisor to the President of the Republic of Rwanda.

He also served as a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Overall, in the interview, Harelimana underscored that patriotism is an integral element to the country's sustainable progress.

Excerpts:

What does heroism mean to the country's development and the life of its people?

Heroism is the great bravery that characterised Rwandans in different periods, and until now, there are people who accomplish feats that puts them in the heroic class.

Heroism is found in all facets of life. This can involve actions that require great valor such as defending the country when invaded, people in danger, or other outstanding undertakings that require extraordinary efforts to address major problems facing Rwandans such as discovering medicines or vaccines for epidemics to save human lives.

There are also some actions that people might belittle such as the construction of a road by a citizen as their own undertaking help, among other things, to facilitate ambulance movement so that pregnant women in the area can easily be taken to hospital for safe delivery.

It can also be like the case of Nyange students who endeavored for the unity of Rwandans as they resisted the cruel people [Interahamwe militiamen]'s order to divide them along ethnic lines [with the aim to kill Tutsi], otherwise they would kill them all. They chose unity by accepting to put their life on the line.

Considering the history of the country, who are the people whose heroic acts impacted the country's life, and hadn't that been the case, the country would have been in jeopardy?

There are those who relentlessly defended the country when it was attacked by those who envied it and plotted its downfall. That requires love for the country, and implies sacrifice because being on the battlefield involves dangers including probable loss of life.

Also, there are Rwandans who resisted colonialisation, telling colonisers to leave the country, despite the consequences of their actions including imprisonment and even death.

Colonialism is one of the bitter experiences that a country goes through, where a foreigner comes, usurps authority from you and controls your country, makes you work as they please, and seizes ownership of the fruits of your labour. And, when you dare to complain, you are whipped, or once you try to oppose their commands, you are locked up in their prison.

Those Rwandans protested against injustice, refused that Rwanda be in the hands of foreigners including members of UNAR [the Union Nationale Rwandaise (Rwandese National Union), a Rwandan political party that existed from 1959 until 1963] that strived for the sovereignty and independence of Rwanda. Some of them were killed.

There are also Rwandans who realised that their country was in grave danger, as it lost national unity and some of its people were denied their fundamental rights.

Then, they resolved that they should restore the country's national unity, dignity, and welfare of Rwandans.

When the regime of the time that was led by then-President Juvénal Habyarimana refused their request to that end, they decided to launch a liberation struggle as they realised that the country could not afford to continue being indulged in such a status quo.

They had the willingness and bravery to liberate the country, by putting their life on the line for that cause.

How do you describe the bravery of those [Hutu] who hid Tutsi to save their lives during the Genocide against Tutsi in 1994?

In fact, those people [Hutu] are heroes because they did a heroic action when the Genocide was being committed, orchestrated by the regime of the time. Some Rwandans were murdering their neigbours, relatives, and longtime friends as they participated in the plan that the genocidal Government adopted.

But, there are also those few people who opposed to that, saying that they could not afford to see their neighbours, former classmates, among others, being killed.

They accepted to sacrifice themselves to hide them - despite knowing that they would be killed for that in case the perpetrators found it out.

They accomplished an exploit that they deserve to be honoured for, and our current Government did so.

What can Rwandans, especially the youth learn from the heroism of their elders?

The first lesson we draw from them is to understand why they sacrificed themselves to such an extent - to go beyond self and save the lives of others, and attach importance to things that are important to the country and for public interest.

Indeed, the first factor that made them act so is patriotism. The second is wisdom and integrity.

If all of us emulate their example, we can realise the wonderful achievements that the country needs. This can be accomplished when people avoid laziness and a sense of complacency, rather everyone in their capacity, consider performing better than they did in the previous year.

In general, the youth should understand that Rwanda's current situation either in the overall progress, the security we have, and the safeguarded sovereignty, were all achieved thanks to the efforts of those who sacrificed themselves for the country.

They should also emulate that, so that they become exemplary such that, in the future, they will be among the people paid tribute for their exploits in this country.

Considering the current situation, what are the challenges that the youth are faced with, which might endanger their future and heroism; how best can they be tackled?

In general, the youth is promising. Most of them have willingness to contribute to the country's greater progress.

But, there are few of them who seem to be distracted, as there are people - either living in the country or outside it - who deceive them. You find that they want to indulge them in genocide ideology and ethnic divisionism, yet they know how it devastated our country.

There are also those who are lazy, others are losing the Rwandan cultural values, while others have become drunkards. Yet, they should use their youthful force and time to serve their country, among others issues.

Others do not want to attend school, yet the Government made part of education [12-year basic education) free.

There are also young people who complete studies and they only wait for employment from other people as they cannot think of creating their own job.

The solution to such issues is that all the right-minded people should help the youth so that they do not continue to take such paths that might lead them into the tragedies like that which Rwanda went through.