Rwanda: Basketball - REG, Patriots Clash in Pre-Season Semis

31 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rivals REG and Patriots face off in a semi-final clash slated today, January 31, at Amahoro indoor Stadium (Petit Stade) as they battle for a spot in the final of the pre-season tourney.

The highly-anticipated semifinal game promises to be an even more competitive than the final, given that it brings two local basketball powerhouses regarded yet, by many, as the favorites for the league title prior the forthcoming 2022 season

The game tips off at 7pm.

Defending champions REG reached the semi-final after finishing top of Group A while Patriots finished in second place in Group B following 62-71 shock defeat to APR on Sunday.

Meanwhile, APR will be up against IPRC Kigali in another semi-final at Amahoro stadium's outdoor court. The same venue will host the women's semi-final clash between REG and UR Huye at 5pm while The Hoops Rwanda will be up against IPRC-Kigali at Amahoro indoor Stadium in another semi-final game at 5pm.

Monday

Semi-finals

Men

REG Vs Patriots 7pm

APR Vs IPRC-Kigali 7pm

Women

REG Vs UR-Huye 5pm

The Hoops Vs APR 5pm

