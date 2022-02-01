Rwanda: Only Truckers, Returning Citizens Greenlighted as Gatuna Border Reopens

Only truckers and returning citizens or Rwanda residents have been given the green light to use the Gatuna border post between Rwanda and Uganda - at least for now.

The clarification was made by the Rwandan government spokesperson earlier Monday, January 31 as Gatuna border reopened after nearly three years of inactivity.

Kigali says this is in line with the existing Covid-19 protocols of the East African Community (EAC), a six-nation regional bloc that counts both Rwanda and Uganda as members.

The Covid protocols discourage non-essential travel, prioritising cargo movement instead.

"Trucks, Rwandan citizens/returning residents are crossing to Rwanda at Gatuna like at other border points, as per EAC Covid protocols," Yolande Makolo, the Government Spokesperson tweeted.

Referencing last week's statement announcing Rwanda's decision to reopen the Gatuna border post, Makolo said that health officials from both sides would develop joint Covid-19 protocols, which would enable all to cross on both sides.

"As it is the case for other land border posts with other countries, health authorities of Rwanda and Uganda will work together to put in place necessary measures to facilitate movement in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic," reads part of the statement in question.

Some of the travellers were denied entry as their movement was not deemed essential.

When a New Times team visited the Nyabugogo bus park on Monday morning, it found that the passenger vehicles that normally ply the Rwanda-Uganda highways were yet to resume service.

The border post lay dormant for almost three years after Kigali issued a travel advisory in protest against the harassment, abduction, illegal detention and torture of Rwandan nationals in Uganda.

Rwanda also accused Kampala of hosting and providing active support to armed groups seeking to overthrow the government in Kigali.

The decision to reopen the border followed the visit to Rwanda of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Commander of the Land Forces of Ugandan People Defence Forces (UPDF) for talks with President Paul Kagame over strained relations.

In the statement announcing the decision to reopen Gatuna border post, the Rwandan government said it had "taken note that there is a progress to solve issues raised by Rwanda as well as commitments made by the Government of Uganda to address remaining obstacles."

Following Muhoozi's visit, President Museveni removed the notorious head of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, replacing him with Maj Gen James Birungi.