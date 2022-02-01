Rwanda: Youth Tipped on Heroism

31 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lucille Iriza Umuringa

Rwandan youth have been called upon to look up to and draw lessons from the selfless service of the country's heroes.

The message was delivered by the State Minister for Culture, Edouard Bamporiki, during a Twitter space event on Sunday.

The virtual session was organised by social media personality Claude Karangwa ahead of the 27th National Heroes Day, due Tuesday, February 1.

"It is certainly possible for young Rwandans of today to be heroes," he said. "But you need to embrace our three supreme national values, namely; patriotism, unity, and hard work," Bamporiki said.

He observed that young people in Rwanda have what it takes to rise to the occasion, adding that the country is not short of heroes, past and present, for the youth to draw inspiration from.

"Look up some of our great examples of heroes who have sacrificed themselves for the good of others and country," he said. "Adopt the values they espoused and let them guide you all the time."

The conversation also featured DJ Brianne and Campos Nameless of Afrimax as panellists, alongside Bamporiki.

