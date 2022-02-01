Rwanda: Unidentified Animal Mauls Dozens of Cows, Gishwati Farmers Worried

An unidentified animal that has mauled some dozens of cows has ignited fear among dairy farmers in the Gishwati area of western Rwanda, one of the major milk production zones in the country.

According to available information, the predator is largely targeting calves and adult heifers.

Thomas Kalinijabo Gatarama, president of CEMO - a cooperative of modern dairy farmers in Nyabihu District told The New Times on Monday that the animal is not yet known, and that so far, it has been attacking cows at night.

The cooperative, he said, has 67 dairy members, with 670 cows.

"The animal has killed over 50 cows," he estimated, indicating that the issue started about a year ago.

Kalinijabo, who also lost a cow to the strange animal said that the issue had been reported to the district leadership, and officers of the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Board, but it has not yet been addressed.

Ngabo Karegeya, another dairy farmer, told The New Times that the animal does not devour the entire cow it has killed, rather it moves on to kill others after eating a part of the first prey.

This, he said, poses a higher threat to the cattle population in the area.

"This animal has caused havoc, more farmers are worried they might lose their cows to it. In addition, it has caused insecurity among herdsmen as they are afraid it might attack them," he said, adding that it is also killing sheep in the area.

Gishwati grazing area borders Gishwati-Mukura National Park that is home to different animal species. It is however yet to be established that the animal attacking cows comes from the park.