Rwanda: Cargo Trucks Made Priority as Rwanda-Uganda Border Opens

The Gatuna border crossing between Rwanda and Uganda was reopened Sunday night by the Government of Rwanda, after three years of near inactivity, with priority given to cargo trucks and essential travelers from either side.

To ably handle health matters regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) team on ground was reinforced to handle eventualities should the need arise, an official at the border told The New Times.

The border opening comes after the government of Rwanda on Thursday, January 27, announced it will re-open its main border with Uganda as part of efforts to restore bilateral ties. However, the statement indicated that the reopening would be within the context of Covid-19 protocols.

On Monday, Yolande Makolo, the Government Spokesperson emphasized via twitter that health officials from both countries were working on joint Covid-19 protocols which will enable all people to cross on both sides.

Dr Jean Luc Benimana, an epidemiologist coordinating the Rwanda Biomedical Centre team at Gatuna border said they initially had 10 officers on ground but he arrived Sunday night with nine more to boost the RBC team at the border.

He said: "We don't know how many people will be passing through here on a daily basis so it's better to be ready so that we cater for any eventual huge numbers and avoid overcrowding and unnecessary delays."

"We have a vaccination team and all others ready to provide requisite services to Rwandans and even foreigners. But vaccination is only for Rwandan nationals."

On Monday morning, The New Times observed that Rwandans arriving from Uganda were being catered for, like the case for other land borders.

At 7:40, a Rwandan man, Jean Marie Vianney Murwanashyaka, 29, walked from the Ugandan side and proceeded through immigration checks, using his national ID. He was the first Rwandan to cross.

Immigration officers cleared and gave Murwanashyaka a mask as well as guidance on how to proceed with Covid-19 testing before he could leave.

The RBC team checked his temperature, recorded his personal details and especially asked about his Covid-19 vaccination status.

He was later given his second jab.

Murwanashyaka said he moved to Hoima district, in Uganda, in 2015 for business but got stuck there. Later when he wanted to return home, in 2020, and visit family in Kamonyi district he "heard that it would be difficult."

"But now, I heard that the border is to be opened and I decided I have to go home. People at home in Rwanda called and confirmed it," he told The New Times.

Early in the morning, at Gatuna, there were no passenger service vehicles taking people to Kigali and Murwanashyaka felt abit anxious. But he was reassured vehicles would soon show up.

Non-essential travel discouraged

Shedding light on the fact that there was no massive cross-border movements even as the border resumed operations, Marcellino Mwesigye, Uganda's Assistant Commissioner Immigration Inspections, referred Ugandan journalists to the government of Rwanda's statement.

He said that priority will be given to cargo trucks and that regarding other people who wish to travel, EAC Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

"The reopening of the border is still within the Covid-19 period. The important thing is that non-essential travel is not encouraged, and this is because of Covid-19," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Transport Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two governments, he said, are going to work out modalities and duly inform their citizens.

Rwandan and Ugandan health authorities are to work together to put in place necessary measures to facilitate movement on their borders in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Ugandan truck driver who was the first person to arrive at the border, three hours after it was opened, was very excited.

Frabison Ndugwe Waswa who transports merchandise to DR Congo was on his way to Kampala. Waswa said he previously used the Kagitumba border route but once he heard the Gatuna border was opening returned to his usual route. The route from Kampala to Kigali, through Gatuna, is shorter than going through Kagitumba.

He said: "I feel so happy because this route is shorter than going from Kigali then on to Kayinza and Kagitumba. This development symbolises unity and friendship because Rwandans and Ugandans are one people."