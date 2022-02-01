Rwanda: Football Academy Launched in Nyamagabe District

14 young players are looking forward to gracing the first intake of the Ambassadors Football USA which started operations in Nyamagabe district over the weekend.

ADEPR church in partnership with American Christian Ambassadors Football Association launched the academy in order to promote young talented footballers.

Pastor Jean Paul Seneza, who oversaw the implementation of the partnership program in Rwanda, told Times Sport that they intend to nurture young talented footballers into future stars.

"We know to help the young people to grow in better way, sport is one part of the physical wellbeing, emotional wellbeing, and spiritual wellbeing."

He says in their work they focus on three pillars: football, faith, and the future.

In addition to helping children learn football and studying God's word, the Ambassadors Football program helps children return to school where up to 70 children are now being paid for.

So far they are working in Nyarugenge, Kicukiro and Gasabo Kigali City. Other districts include Muhanga, Ruhango, Gisagara, Huye, Nyamagabe, Rubavu , Ngororero, Rusizi, Gicumbi , Rulindo, Musanze, Ngoma, Rwamagana, Bugesera, Gatsibo and Nyagatare.