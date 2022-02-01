Rwanda: Football Academy Launched in Nyamagabe District

31 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

14 young players are looking forward to gracing the first intake of the Ambassadors Football USA which started operations in Nyamagabe district over the weekend.

ADEPR church in partnership with American Christian Ambassadors Football Association launched the academy in order to promote young talented footballers.

Pastor Jean Paul Seneza, who oversaw the implementation of the partnership program in Rwanda, told Times Sport that they intend to nurture young talented footballers into future stars.

"We know to help the young people to grow in better way, sport is one part of the physical wellbeing, emotional wellbeing, and spiritual wellbeing."

He says in their work they focus on three pillars: football, faith, and the future.

In addition to helping children learn football and studying God's word, the Ambassadors Football program helps children return to school where up to 70 children are now being paid for.

So far they are working in Nyarugenge, Kicukiro and Gasabo Kigali City. Other districts include Muhanga, Ruhango, Gisagara, Huye, Nyamagabe, Rubavu , Ngororero, Rusizi, Gicumbi , Rulindo, Musanze, Ngoma, Rwamagana, Bugesera, Gatsibo and Nyagatare.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X