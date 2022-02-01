Rwanda: Six Kinigi Terror Attackers Sentenced to Life in Prison

The military high court on Monday, January 31, sentenced to life six people belonging to the RUD-Urunana militia group, having convicted them for masterminding terror attacks against civilians.

The attacks took place during the night of October 5, 2019 in Kinigi Sector, Musanze District. At least 15 people lost their lives, 14 were injured, and property was looted or destroyed.

The assailants who got maximum sentence are; Selemani Kabayija, the deputy commander of the attack, Theoneste Habumukiza, Emmanuel Hakizimana, Alex Ndayisaba, Fidèle Nzabonimpa, and Jean Damascène Ntigurirwa.

These defendants were convicted to three crimes; joining an illegal armed group, attempting to use war to remove the current government, and terrorism (including murder, accessory to murder, and armed robbery among others).

They are among the 38 members of RUD-Urunana, whose trial has been ongoing at the military court.

Explaining why they chose a maximum sentence for this group of six, the judges said that these individuals directly took part in a terror attack which caused death and according to the law, it is punishable with a life sentence.

Out of the five charges the defendants faced, they were absolved of two; conspiring with a foreign government aiming to wage war against Rwanda and joining a criminal group.

The presiding judge explained that the above charged were dismissed on the basis that there were not enough reasons they should convict them.

Adding that for conspiring with a foreign government aiming to wage war against Rwanda the military prosecution didn't present enough facts to support their role in that crime.

While on the other crime they said that it is impossible to join and create a criminal group while you are already in an illegal armed outfit.

RUD-Urunana is part of a coalition calling itself P5, which is an amalgamation of armed elements mainly operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Meanwhile, five of the suspects were sentenced to 25 years in jail, 21 others sentenced to 15 years in jail, while six got ten years of imprisonment.

They were all accused of playing varying roles in the mentioned crimes and have given the punishment according to various reasons such as admitting the crimes, being cooperative during the trial, and asking for forgiveness.

Among five who will serve 25 years include Sergeant Emmanuel Ngirinshuti who was tried in absentia after failing to answer to court summons.

Their trial started in May 2021 and came to a conclusion in December the same year, to give way for the judges to deliberate before they can come up with a verdict.

Some of them directly took part in the attacks, while others claim they had remained at their rear base in the Democratic Republic of Congo when the incursion took place.

According to military prosecution, the attacks in Musanze were part of a wider plan by anti-Rwandan elements against the government which targeted carrying out incursions in various parts of the country to terrorize the population.

Damages

During the previous session, the lawyers representing the victims of the attack presented to the court the compensations that they are seeking from the defendants.

Altogether, the victims were seeking a combined Rwf105,030,000 in compensation for the losses they incurred in the attacks.

However, court has decided to award only Rwf39,000,000 which will be paid by the suspects who were on ground during the night of the attack in Kinigi.

All the defendants have 30 days to appeal.