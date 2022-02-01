Rwanda: Simba SC Open Talks With Kagere Over New Contract

31 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have started negotiations with Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere over a new contract.

The 35-year-old forward's contract expires at the end of this season and he is part of nine players the club has opened talks with for possible extension as they want to keep them

Aside Kagere, the other players who are also in deliberations with the "Lions" over a fresh deal are Kenyan central defender Joash Onyango, Aishi Manula, Rally Bwalya, Hassan Dilunga, Jonas Mkude, Pascal Wawa, Bernard Morrison. Chris Mugalu, and Yassin Mzamiru,

Meanwhile the experienced forward scored twice on Sunday night as Simba SC walloped Dar City by six goals to nothing to advance to the round of sixteen of the Azam Sports federation Cup.

Kagere gave the "Lions" the lead as early as the fifth minute when he collected a superb pass from Clatous Chama and fired past the opposing goalkeeper.

The talented striker who could not be handled by the Dar City defenders netted his second in the 12th minute after he was beautifully set up by Hassan Dilunga.

Kagere has been in top form for Simba this season netting eleven goals in all competitions as the Lions are in the hunt for treble.

He has been Simba's best player so far this season despite starting the campaign slowly from the bench in the previous months.

