Rwandan Players Abroad - Kagere Hits Double as Mutsinzi Shines in Portugal

31 January 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Some of the leagues in Europe and elsewhere are back in action whereas others are also scheduled to resume in the few days.

Meddie Kagere bagged a brace for Simba in Tanzania in the League Cup while Mutsinzi was also in good form in Portugal.

Tanzania

Experienced attacker Meddie Kagere hit a brace as Simba SC gave Dar City a 6-0 mauling in the league cup.

Portugal

Ange Mutsinzi was solid at the back for CD Trofense who defeated Benfica B by two goals to nothing at home

Belgium

Djihad Bizimana picked a yellow card in the 5th minute and was replaced in the 46th minute as his side Deinze defeated Virton 2-1

France

Bryan Ngwabije was a full timer Lyon La Duchere who drew goalless with Lyon II in the local derby.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X