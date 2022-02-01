Rwandan Players Abroad - Kagere Hits Double as Mutsinzi Shines in Portugal

Some of the leagues in Europe and elsewhere are back in action whereas others are also scheduled to resume in the few days.

Meddie Kagere bagged a brace for Simba in Tanzania in the League Cup while Mutsinzi was also in good form in Portugal.

Tanzania

Experienced attacker Meddie Kagere hit a brace as Simba SC gave Dar City a 6-0 mauling in the league cup.

Portugal

Ange Mutsinzi was solid at the back for CD Trofense who defeated Benfica B by two goals to nothing at home

Belgium

Djihad Bizimana picked a yellow card in the 5th minute and was replaced in the 46th minute as his side Deinze defeated Virton 2-1

France

Bryan Ngwabije was a full timer Lyon La Duchere who drew goalless with Lyon II in the local derby.