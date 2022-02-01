Rwanda: Heroes Day - Rwandans Urged to Embrace Culture of Heroism

As Rwanda celebrates 28th Heroes' day on February 1, the National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO) has urged Rwandans especially the youth to embrace the culture of heroism.

This year like last year, the celebration was held under the theme "Our Heroism, our Dignity" to pay tribute to people who sacrificed for the country and its citizens in different ways.

The Executive Secretary of CHENO, Deo Nkusi told The New Times that as part of celebrating the day, at the national level, leaders headed by President Paul Kagame will lay wreaths at the National Heroes' Mausoleum in Remera in honour of national heroes.

The mausoleum is the final resting place for different national heroes in the two categories of Imanzi and Imena.

The day was proceeded by week-long activities organied as part of the Heroism Week and these included talk shows on different media outlets.

"Talk shows about heroism and the celebration theme will continue to be aired on media including a televised cultural gala," he said.

He said that 28 years down the road, Rwandans should celebrate achievements that are the result of heroism.

"We are celebrating the progress made so far in rebuilding the nation. However there is still a journey and room for improvement to ensure we sustain the achievements and achieve more," Nkusi said.

The heroes exist in the past, the present and the future. Therefore we are urging the youth to emulate heroic values so that they will be heroes to ensure a peaceful and more developed country, he noted.

Since Rwanda's liberation some 28 years ago, unity and reconciliation efforts have helped consolidate the gains made in the country's development. CHENO says.

"The culture of heroism is the one that rebuilt this country and this culture should be maintained. The culture is also about heroism in boosting economic development to ensure welfare of citizens," he said.

CHENO shows that Heroism is achieved through different ways including the demonstration of patriotism, defending and protecting the country, economic development, welfare and good relations, good leadership, science and technology, security and peace among others.

In Rwanda, heroes are recognised based on three categories - Imanzi, Imena, and Ingenzi.

The Imanzi category, the highest order, features people who registered utmost achievements at the expense of everything, including their own lives.

The Imena category comprises people whose track record includes extraordinary acts for the country and were characterised by utmost sacrifice.

The Ingenzi category comprises living heroes but their list is yet to be published and the Chancellery has submitted names of candidates for this decoration who are subject to cabinet approval.

Decorations of honour

Besides the categories of heroes, there are national orders who are given to individuals with exemplary and outstanding deeds in service of the country.

Orders and decorations of honour include Uruti that is awarded to those who played a role in liberating the country, Umurinzi that is awarded to those who played role in fighting and stopping the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, Agaciro that is given to a leader with activities in developing the country in the area of politics, economy and social welfare, while Igihango is given to those with outstanding activities that paved Rwanda's cooperation with other countries.

Others include the Indashyikirwa medal awarded to those who managed to bring innovations that boost national development, Indangamirwa to those who highly promoted Rwandan culture and Indengabaganizi awarded to those who sacrificed themselves to save people without thinking of losing their lives.