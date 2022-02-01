Nigeria, UK Move to Deepen Security, Hold Defence Partnership Dialogue in London

1 February 2022
This Day (Lagos)

The United Kingdom (UK) and Nigeria yesterday commenced the first meeting of the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London.

According to a statement yesterday, talks led by UK National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove and The Nigerian National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, are scheduled to last for three days, and would conclude tomorrow.

It stated that the dialogue also includes a series of breakout sessions covering a range of issues, including counter terrorism, serious and organised crime, civilian policing and human rights.

In addition, Defence staff talks, led by UK Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, would also take place in parallel and would discuss military cooperation during the forum.

The Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership was agreed between the two countries in 2018. This ongoing dialogue is the first meeting following the 2018 agreement.

Commenting on the dialogue, UK government Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford MP, said: "Today we welcome our Nigerian friends as we open the first UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue in London. By building stronger security ties we can better protect our people from shared security threats."

Also, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said: "Looking forward to the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership discussions over the next few days. Great to have this chance to expand our security and defence cooperation to improve how we respond to shared security threats.

"The Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue this week was the first such dialogue since the partnership was formed. The dialogue will take place at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office headquarters at King Charles Street, London.

"Before the 2018 agreement and since it, Nigeria and the UK have worked closely together to deepen the partnership between our two countries and tackle shared threats, bolster regional stabilisation efforts and support Nigeria's peace-keeping capabilities," it added.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X