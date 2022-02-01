Nigeria, UK Move to Deepen Security, Hold Defence Partnership Dialogue in London

The United Kingdom (UK) and Nigeria yesterday commenced the first meeting of the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London.

According to a statement yesterday, talks led by UK National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove and The Nigerian National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, are scheduled to last for three days, and would conclude tomorrow.

It stated that the dialogue also includes a series of breakout sessions covering a range of issues, including counter terrorism, serious and organised crime, civilian policing and human rights.

In addition, Defence staff talks, led by UK Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, would also take place in parallel and would discuss military cooperation during the forum.

The Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership was agreed between the two countries in 2018. This ongoing dialogue is the first meeting following the 2018 agreement.

Commenting on the dialogue, UK government Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford MP, said: "Today we welcome our Nigerian friends as we open the first UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue in London. By building stronger security ties we can better protect our people from shared security threats."

Also, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said: "Looking forward to the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership discussions over the next few days. Great to have this chance to expand our security and defence cooperation to improve how we respond to shared security threats.

"The Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue this week was the first such dialogue since the partnership was formed. The dialogue will take place at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office headquarters at King Charles Street, London.

"Before the 2018 agreement and since it, Nigeria and the UK have worked closely together to deepen the partnership between our two countries and tackle shared threats, bolster regional stabilisation efforts and support Nigeria's peace-keeping capabilities," it added.