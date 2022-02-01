Nigeria: Terrorism - Monguno, Irabor Hold Talks With UK Counterparts On Military Cooperation

1 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

<i>The three days long dialogue is the first of its kind since both countries formed the 'UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership' in 2018.</sub>

Nigerian National Security Adviser (NSA), <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babagana_Monguno">Babagana Monguno</a>, is currently engaging his United Kingdom counterpart, Stephen Lovegrove, in a dialogue bordering on a range of issues including counter-terrorism, serious and organised crime, civilian policing and human rights.

Also, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor and the UK Chief of Defence Staff, Tony Radakin, are holding separate talks on military cooperation.

According to a statement from the British High Commission, titled "Nigeria-UK hold Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London this week", the dialogue, is taking place at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office headquarters at King Charles Street, London.

The three days long dialogue ending on Wednesday, is the first of its kind since both countries formed the 'UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership' in 2018.

The partnership signed between President Muhammadu Buhari and former British Prime Minister, Theresa May, was aimed at helping Nigeria end the Boko Haram and the Islamic States West Africa (ISWAP) insurgency that has lasted over a decade.

Boko Haram insurgency, according to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has over the years left at least 350,000 people dead, many of them children and leaving over millions displaced.

The statement read in part; "The UK and Nigeria are holding the first meeting of the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London this week. Talks, led by UK National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove and Nigerian National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno, are scheduled to last for three days and will conclude on Wednesday.

"The Dialogue will also include a series of breakout sessions covering a range of issues, including counter-terrorism, serious and organised crime, civilian policing and human rights. Defence staff talks, led by UK Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/opinion/487643-61-years-of-u-s-nigerian-engagement-on-mutual-interests-by-mary-beth-leonard.html">Nigerian</a> Chief of Defence Staff, General L.E.O. Irabor, will also talk place in parallel and will discuss military cooperation."

