Ethiopia: Appointment of Ambassador Jacobson As Chargé d'Affaires, A.I. At Embassy Addis Ababa

31 January 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Career Minister, will serve as Chargé d'Affaires, ad interim, at the Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ambassador Geeta Pasi plans to retire to pursue other opportunities.

Distinguished by her previous assignments, including as Ambassador to Kosovo, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, Ambassador Jacobson will lead U.S. engagement in Ethiopia. The Secretary of State selected Ambassador Jacobson to continue the work undertaken by Ambassador Pasi to press for an immediate cessation of hostilities, an end to ongoing human rights abuses and violations, unhindered humanitarian access, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict in Ethiopia.

The Department of State expresses its great appreciation to Ambassador Pasi, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Career Minister, for her distinguished public service in advancing the values and interests of the United States around the globe, a career marked by three ambassadorial assignments and senior State Department leadership positions in Washington, D.C. We are particularly grateful for her stewardship of Embassy Addis Ababa during an exceptionally complex period.

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X