Tanzania: Police Arrest Eight Accused of Brutal Killing

31 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Mpanda

POLICE in Katavi Region have arrested eight people in connection with brutal killing of a man accused to be a witch.

Baraka Kabisu (30) a resident at Mtisi village at Sitalike Ward in Mpanda District was accused of manufacturing lightning which struck to death a 16 years old, Angelina Kifua.

Acting Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC) Sylivester Ibrahim named the apprehended eight suspects as John Mayonjuwa, Mashaka Mathias, Sele Richard, Revocatus Raymond, Julius Dalali, Hawa Rashidi, Agnes Rashid and Tausi Abdu.

The Acting RPC said they killed Kabisu on January, 24th this year at Mtisi village here in the region.

Narrating the incident, Mr Ibrahim explained that on material day at around 10:00 am, the lighting struck Angelina, who sustained severe wounds.

"Angelina died at around 6:00pm on the same day at the Katavi Regional Designated Referral Hospital, where she was hospitalised for treatment," explained the acting RPC.

Elaborating Mr Ibrahim further explained that the report of death of Angelina reached at Mtisi village and villagers acted violently, rushing to the house of Kabisu.

"The irate mob armed with weapons including machetes accused the young man of being a witch. They said he manufactured lightning and commanded it to strike the teenage girl to death.

They lynched the young man to death and fled from the scene of incident, the brutal and barbaric incident is said to have occurred in front of the house of Kabisu," noted the RPC.

In yet another criminal act, irate mob from Sitalike Ward burnt into ashes ten houses which were thatched with dry grasses at Igogwe village at Sitalike Ward in Mpanda District.

Acting RPC confirmed the preliminary investigations show that citizens from Sitalike and Igongwe villages were fighting for farm fields.

"During land dispute a citizen from Sitalike village, Chrisant Mwananjela was killed" explained the acting RPC, who urged citizens to refrain from taking laws on their hands as well as embracing outdated and harmful practices including superstitious beliefs.

