Tanzania: Access to Information Gets Boost As Minister Reinstates Free-to-Air Channels

Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye has reinstated free-to-air (FTA) channels on all satellite broadcasters (pay tv) starting from this week.

Mr Nnauye made the announcement on Monday when he visited Multichoice Tanzania as he continues to visit stakeholders under his ministry.

He said the government's commitment is to ensure that citizens have access to information at any place and in a preferable way.

"We have succeeded in making adjustments to a number of principles to ensure that Tanzanians wherever they are have access to information, education and entertainment through various systems and networks without interference," said Nnauye

In 2018, the government issued new regulations which suspended pay television broadcasters such as DSTV from airing local channels categorized as free-to-air.

Multichoice Tanzania (DStv) removed the FTA channels from its subscription list, after Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said it would suspend their licence.

FTAs Channels, include Clouds TV, Chanel 10, TVE, Imaan TV and StarTV, ITV, TBC, Upendo TV, Tumaini TV etc.