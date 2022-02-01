Tanzania: Access to Information Gets Boost As Minister Reinstates Free-to-Air Channels

31 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye has reinstated free-to-air (FTA) channels on all satellite broadcasters (pay tv) starting from this week.

Mr Nnauye made the announcement on Monday when he visited Multichoice Tanzania as he continues to visit stakeholders under his ministry.

He said the government's commitment is to ensure that citizens have access to information at any place and in a preferable way.

"We have succeeded in making adjustments to a number of principles to ensure that Tanzanians wherever they are have access to information, education and entertainment through various systems and networks without interference," said Nnauye

In 2018, the government issued new regulations which suspended pay television broadcasters such as DSTV from airing local channels categorized as free-to-air.

Multichoice Tanzania (DStv) removed the FTA channels from its subscription list, after Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) said it would suspend their licence.

FTAs Channels, include Clouds TV, Chanel 10, TVE, Imaan TV and StarTV, ITV, TBC, Upendo TV, Tumaini TV etc.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X