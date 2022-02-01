Tanzania: Chinese Cultural Centre Launches Online New Year Celebrations

31 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dativa Minja

THE Chinese Cultural Centre Tanzania has launched the New Year celebrations online to promote the country's culture in the world.

Cultural Adviser and Director of the Centre in Tanzania, Mr Wang Siping said this on Sunday in his message to the media.

Wang said, this is 13th anniversary of the country's cultural celebrations since they started to celebrate. He further said 2022 is the second year of online activity since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"For this reason, the Chinese Cultural Center of Tanzania has carefully crafted the Chinese New Year content according to the situation by posting a series of short videos of China's best culture," said Mr Wang.

He appealed to all Tanzanians to join China in celebrating the festival, which will run until February 15th this year online.

Mr Wang also said on the eve of the Chinese New Year, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian would deliver message and greetings to Tanzanians and Chinese people living in the country.

He said in celebration of the year the Chinese Cultural Center will launch various activities related to online exhibitions, inter-diplomacy as well as Chinese cuisine.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X