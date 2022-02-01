Tanzania: Chinese Cultural Centre Launches Online New Year Celebrations

THE Chinese Cultural Centre Tanzania has launched the New Year celebrations online to promote the country's culture in the world.

Cultural Adviser and Director of the Centre in Tanzania, Mr Wang Siping said this on Sunday in his message to the media.

Wang said, this is 13th anniversary of the country's cultural celebrations since they started to celebrate. He further said 2022 is the second year of online activity since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"For this reason, the Chinese Cultural Center of Tanzania has carefully crafted the Chinese New Year content according to the situation by posting a series of short videos of China's best culture," said Mr Wang.

He appealed to all Tanzanians to join China in celebrating the festival, which will run until February 15th this year online.

Mr Wang also said on the eve of the Chinese New Year, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian would deliver message and greetings to Tanzanians and Chinese people living in the country.

He said in celebration of the year the Chinese Cultural Center will launch various activities related to online exhibitions, inter-diplomacy as well as Chinese cuisine.