Malawi: Disgruntled Teachers Storm District Commissioner's Office to Demand January Pay Cheques

31 January 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Classes were interrupted on Monday in Zomba as over 200 disgruntled teachers abandoned classrooms and stormed the district commissioner's office demanding their January pay cheque.

The teachers braved rain drizzles as they chanted why they were omitted on the January payroll in Zomba Rural.

They said the omission has resulted in the primary school teachers not receiving their January salaries and leave grants.

One of the teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity says the situation has made her fail to pay house rentals.

Meanwhile, the representative of the teachers were locked up in a meeting with the representative of the District Commissioner.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X