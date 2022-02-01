Malawi: Disgruntled Teachers Storm District Commissioner's Office to Demand January Pay Cheques

Classes were interrupted on Monday in Zomba as over 200 disgruntled teachers abandoned classrooms and stormed the district commissioner's office demanding their January pay cheque.

The teachers braved rain drizzles as they chanted why they were omitted on the January payroll in Zomba Rural.

They said the omission has resulted in the primary school teachers not receiving their January salaries and leave grants.

One of the teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity says the situation has made her fail to pay house rentals.

Meanwhile, the representative of the teachers were locked up in a meeting with the representative of the District Commissioner.