Zimbabwe: Chegutu Pirates Register Second Win

Sports Reporter

CHEGUTU Pirates collected their second set of maximum points this season after a Gift Mwinga strike saw off Trojan Stars in a ZIFA Northern Region Division One Soccer League match at Pfupajena Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates, who had won their opening match against Banket United, now have two wins, two draws and two losses after Saturday's game.

Richard Chunga, the Chegutu Pirates coach, was all smiles after the win and believes it will bring confidence to his charges.

"I think we are getting there and the win is very important to us as we had gone for some time without a victory. The guys will have confidence in themselves going into our next game against Come Again.

"We are operating on a shoe-string budget, but the players are giving their all to make sure we remain in the mix," said Chunga.

The Chegutu-based side are currently getting some financial assistance from Norton-based businessman, Columbus Makumbe.

Makumbe, a board member of former Premiership side Zimbabwe Saints, said since he stays in nearby Norton, he takes Chegutu Pirates as his neighbours and "feels obligated to support them".

"'There is a lot of talent in and around Chegutu and if these players are nurtured correctly while the team gets some good sponsorship, I think they will go places," Makumbe said.

The other match at the weekend saw Leo Kurauzvione's Golden Valley snatch a last grasp equaliser against Paul "Popopo" Chimalizeni's Banket United as the two teams drew 1-1 at Rimuka. There was a brief five-minute stoppage after the host side's supporters invaded the pitch in jubilation.

ZIFA Northern Region Division One

Soccer League Results

Chegutu Pirates 1, Trojan Stars 0; Commando Bullets 4, Cam and Motor 2; Karoi United 2, Chinhoi Stars 1; Golden Eagles 6, PAM United 0; Simba Bhora 4, Come Again 0; Banket United 1, Golden Valley 1; Harare City Cubs 1, Herentals Under-20 1.