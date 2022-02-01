Zimbabwe: Mutudza Hopes for Better Fortunes At FC Platinum

Sports Reporter

HIGHLY-RATED Warriors trialist Juan Mutudza did not exactly flop at local Premiership football giants Dynamos.

But there is no denying he failed to meet lofty expectations which greeted his single season loan signing from Herentals.

There is no doubting his quality though but that he was restricted to peripheral roles by coach Tonderai Ndiraya meant he never became a key figure at the Glamour Boys.

With a year still on his contract with Herentals after a 12-month stay at DeMbare last year, Mutudza even contemplated going back to the Students.

But the clubs, after some painstaking talks, eventually agreed to have him stay at Dynamos given there had not been any football activities for the entire 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When football activities eventually resumed, Mutudza couldn't make the top order and mostly warmed the bench in both the Chibuku Super Cup and the league, which is only three games old.

Mutudza has decided to join champions FC Platinum who are undergoing a major shift in their approach, building their team around youthful players.

And he believes his style of play can flourish at the Zvishavane-based club.

The 23-year-old midfielder is undoubtedly one of the best ball carriers in the league and his being at a team which thrives on passing football has aided to his confidence.

"My loan stay at Dynamos lapsed on December 31 and it coincided with the expiry of my contract with Herentals.

"After weighing the options which were available, I decided to sign a two-year deal with FC Platinum," said Mutudza.

"I cannot say I flopped at Dynamos. The system was fine and the coach was good and I actually enjoyed my stay there.

"We had some of the best moments at the club and with the pressure associated with playing for DeMbare, I think the season I spent there is something I won't easily forget.

"We reached the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals. We really enjoyed as a team but we were pained as we wanted to win the cup.

"We played three matches in the Premiership and picked six points. Dynamos is a big club and getting a chance to don their jersey was a dream come true. As a player, I cannot rule out reuniting with them at some point of my career. But for now, I thought it was time to make another step.

"I am relishing the challenge associated with playing for a team which has dominated the local scene for the past three seasons.

"I believe I will get to the next level in my career at FC Platinum. This is a team that I also dreamt of one day playing for. I am working hard every day and I will continue to work hard going forward."

Mutudza's rise to stardom is one of the most remarkable tales in the Zimbabwean football landscape.

He was spotted by Herentals president and striker, Innocent Benza, while playing for the now-defunct Second Division side Budiriro Gunners at a sub-standard pitch in Budiriro 1.

Benza, whose team was still in Division One in 2017, signed the talented midfielder straight away before he played the remainder of the season in the First Division.

And for 2018 and 2019, Mutudza was dazzling for the Students in the top-flight, triggering a stampede for his signature by most Premiership clubs.