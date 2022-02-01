Zimbabwe: Nssa Resumes Mobile Clinic for Pensioners

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has resumed its mobile clinic outreach programme to provide medical assistance to pensioners, as a way to and enhance their welfare through non-monetary benefits.

NSSA started the programme mid last year when its medical personnel conducted outreaches in Zvishavane, Gwanda, Bulawayo and Masvingo.

The programme was, however, suspended due to restrictions that were brought about by the third wave of Covid-19.

The restrictions remained in place when the fourth wave broke out during the last quarter of 2021, which prompted NSSA to suspend physical engagements in the interest of protecting the health of pensioners and beneficiaries.

With the fourth wave now under control and the recent easing of movement restrictions, NSSA on Friday resumed the medical outreach programme, starting with Mabvuku.

NSSA deputy director marketing and communication, Tendai Mutseyekwa, said the outreach proceeded smoothly despite the rains that had threatened to derail it.

"Our medical team attended to 118 patients at Kamunhu Shopping Centre in Mabvuku. Although we were targeting NSSA pensioners whom we had contacted directly through SMS, we had some non-NSSA elderly people who came and were attended to.

"NSSA is a national asset that will always complement Government efforts in improving social protection and the mobile clinic programme is one such initiative.

"Some of the conditions that were attended to included arthritis, high blood pressure, diabetes and other general minor ailments. NSSA also dispensed medication for free during the outreach," said Mr Mutseyekwa. NSSA last year implemented various measures to complement monthly pay-outs to its beneficiaries.

These included discounted grocery schemes with OK Zimbabwe and SPAR, a revolving facility for income generating projects with POSB and NBS, as well as zero bank charges with the same banks.