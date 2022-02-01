Mauritius: National Awards Ceremony 2021 - President Roopun Confers Awards to National Day Awardees

press release

GIS, 31 January 2022: National awards were presented to National Day Awardees by the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun,this afternoon, during two insignia ceremonies held at the State House, Le Réduit.

The Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr. Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, the Prime Minister, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr. Louis Steven Obeegadoo, graced the award ceremonies.

The National award of the GRAND COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE STAR AND KEY OF THE INDIAN OCEAN (GCSK) was conferred to Mr. Sooroojdev Phokeer, GOSK, for contribution in the public service and in the political and social fields.

The National Awards were conferred to various personalities as follows:

GRAND OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF THE STAR AND KEY OF THE INDIAN OCEAN (GOSK)

Dr (Mrs) Usha JEETAH for contribution in the educational and diplomatic fields; and

SULLIVAN Father Marie Eugène Gérard for distinguished service in the religious and social fields.

COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE STAR AND KEY OF THE INDIAN OCEAN (CSK)

SIMONET Jean Maxy for long and dedicated service in the public service;

UNAUTH Pandita Soonity for long and dedicated service in the religious and social fields; and

LUTCHMEEPARSAD Vidianand for contribution in the public service.

OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF THE STAR AND KEY OF THE INDIAN OCEAN (OSK)

Dr Shyam Shunker MANRAJ for distinguished service in the medical field;

DEOOJEE Roopsen (also known as Guruji Deoojee) for distinguished service to the community;

RAGHOO Late Ms Dimple for rare dedication to the Police Force and for act of bravery; and

RICAUD Mrs Claudie Marie Patricia for distinguished service in the field of music.

MEMBER OF THE ORDER OF THE STAR AND KEY OF THE INDIAN OCEAN (MSK)

KALLOOA Bagooaduth for contribution in the field of creative arts;

MOONSAMY Ramsamy (also known as Saga-George) for contribution in the social field;

MULLOO Jaylall for contribution in the field of local government;

PATIENT Louis Harold for contribution in the field of martial arts;

BAUDA Mrs Marie Carmen for long and dedicated service to the community;

SADÉO Subhas Chandra Dutt for long and dedicated service to the community;

SOONARANE Sudhirchandra Mahesh Kumar for contribution in the social field; and

UPADHYAYA Dr Rajiv for contribution in the medical field.

PRESIDENT'S DISTINGUISHED SERVICE MEDAL (PDSM)

SUBRATTY Abdul Karim for long and dedicated service in the public service; and

MUNGRA Rajan for contribution in the public service.

PRESIDENT'S MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL (PMSM)

LOKHUN Vinadevi for long and meritorious service;

MUNGROO Satyawantee for long and meritorious service;

MUNISAMY Renganaden (also known as Gop) for long and meritorious service;

CORALIE Mrs Maureen Linda Glynis for long and meritorious service;

GHEESEEAWON Abdool Reheman for long and meritorious service; and

RUGHOONUNDUN Chundun Kumar for long and meritorious service.

PRESIDENT'S BADGE OF HONOUR

BAJAH Oumesh Kumar for contribution in the social field;

CHINIAH Vijayanand for contribution in the social field;

BOYJONAUTH Mrs Yogeeta for contribution in the field of business;

CHOO PING KWAN Mrs Thérèse For long and meritorious service; and

NIRSIMLOO Mrs Neemi Devi for long and meritorious service.

PRESIDENT'S CERTIFICATE OF HONOUR

NUNKOO Sacheedanand for long and meritorious service;

SANDANUM Goinsamy Peiyen for long and meritorious service;

HARRISON Jean Paul for long and meritorious service; and

SOOBHUG Deoraz for long and meritorious service.