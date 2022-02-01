Mauritius: Education - the 2021-2022 School Year Extended to November 2022

press release

GIS, 31 January 2022: The school year starting June 2021 and ending June 2022 has been extended to November 2022 and all examinations for Grades One to Thirteen will be held during October/November 2022.

The Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, made this announcement, this afternoon, during a press conference held at the Mauritius Institute of Training and Development (MITD) House, in Phoenix.

The VPM highlighted that following the decisions taken at the Cabinet Meeting of 28 January 2022, based upon the current situation as regards the number of school days on the first and second terms of the current school calendar, the Ministry has reworked the school calendar as well as the school examinations time table. In this context, the School Calendar will be reverted back to the previous January-November calendar as from January 2023, she stated.

Referring to the new school calendar, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun stressed that the aim is to create an enabling environment so as to ensure the continuity of learning activities. These measures are imperative if we want our children to have the opportunity to complete their school syllabus and other educational activities that are done during a school year in a correct manner, the VPM pointed out.

Furthermore, she recalled that school had resumed in a phased manner since 05 July 2021 but needed to be closed down as from 10 November 2021 so as to ensure the safety and well-being of students. However, teaching was maintained through alternative methods, namely online teaching and remote learning, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun underlined.

As regards the rescheduling of examinations, the VPM indicated that after discussion with concerned stakeholders including rectors and educators, the Committee found out that students attended schools only for a period of 44 days out of 112 days for the first and second terms, representing only 39% of attendance. It was also determined that students having examinations soon have not had enough time nor material to prepare themselves properly.

In order to ensure that concerned students prepare themselves well before taking part in examinations and in the best interests of children, the Government has decided to postpone all examinations as well as extend the school year, she stated.

The VPM further indicated that several aspects with regards to admissions of children to higher grades and from pre-primary to primary have been taken into consideration for the coming school calendar 2023. Children in pre-primaries that will turn five between June 2022 to January 2023 will be eligible for admission in Grade one in January 2023, she pointed out.

Primary schools

Modular assessments that were scheduled for April 2022 have been postponed to July 2022 for Grade Six students whereas for Grade five students, the modular papers will be held by end of September 2022.

Primary School Achievement Certificate (PSAC) Assessment for Grade 6 will be held in October 2022 instead of April 2022.

Secondary schools

The National Certificate of Education (NCE) Assessment for Grade 9 will be held in October 2022 instead of April 2022.

School Certificate/ Higher School Certificate (SC/HSC) international examinations scheduled for June 2022 will be held in November 2022. Those who want to take part in examinations in June 2022 can do so as private candidates.

Students that would have benefitted from subsidy on SC/HSC examinations fees for June 2022 will exceptionally benefit from it for the November 2022 examinations.

There will be two school breaks, namely in April and August 2022. The school calendar will end in November 2022 to restart in January 2023.