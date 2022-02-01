Uganda: Police Recover Body From Septic Tank, Arrest Two in Makindye

Kampala, Uganda — Katwe Police Division is holding two suspects on allegations of strangling a man to death and dumping his body in a septic tank.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the suspects as Naomi Tumwine and Norman Muhangi, both residents of Kabowa-Ssabagabo Makindye Division.

They were arrested over the weekend in connection to the murder of Patrick Turyasingura, who was first reported missing. Detectives at Katwe Police station say Muhangi filed a case of a missing person on January 25th, 2022.

On January 29th, 2022, Tumwine who owns the premises where the duo was renting informed Kabowa Police post that she had discovered Turyasingura's decomposing body in her septic tank.

"Our officers from fire prevention and rescue services retrieved the body. It was then conveyed to the city mortuary Mulago, but the post-mortem results came out indicating that the person was strangled to death before being dropped in the septic tank," Owoyesigyire said. He says that as a result, they decided to hold Muhangi and Tumwine as suspects to help police investigations.

"For the benefit of our investigations, we decided to arrest the two suspects. We have recorded their statements but they are not adding up, the officer in this murder case thinks that both have something related to this murder," he said. "We found out that the CCTV footage at the houses were deleted the same day the victim was killed."

Owoyesigyire says that they are hunting Geoffrey Oduku, a security guard of the premises, who disappeared the very day Muhangi reported the disappearance of his brother.

Police say that they have received information that this was the second case of a missing person from Tumwine's house.

"We have also ascertained that in 2020, there is another person who disappeared according to the statements from people around the area," Owoyesigyire said. "Up to now, he has never appeared, this is rising more suspicion that maybe something could have happened to him and these people are behind it."